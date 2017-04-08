Three Spanish restaurants feature in annual world’s top ten list

Girona’s El Cellar de Can Roca comes third on a list of the top ten restaurants in the world. Another two claimed sixth and ninth position respectively

THREE Spanish restaurants have been ranked in the world’s top ten.

The annual World’s 50 Best Restaurants list sees Girona’s El Cellar de Can Roca claim third prize

Its highly revered compatriots – Asador Etxebarri in Axpe and Mugaritz in San Sebastian – claimed sixth and ninth position respectively.

Cellar de Can Roca has slipped one position from last year, while the Asador has climbed three.

Mugaritz also fell by two spots.

The best restaurant in the world was named as Eleven Madison Park in New York City, whose head chef and co-owner Daniel Humm visited Marbella to attend the star-studded A Cuatro Manos event last summer.

The list is created by Restaurant magazine and has gained in prominence among chefs since it began in 2002, now rivalling the longstanding Michelin guide.

Spain had the highest amount of restaurants in the top 10 and had six feature in the top 50 overall.

Tickets in Barcelona and Arzak in San Sebastian claimed 25th and 30th place respectively, while Azurmendi in Larrabetzu came in at 38th.