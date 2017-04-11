You are currently browsing comments. If you would like to return to the full story, you can read the full entry here: “Experts warn of potential water restrictions in Andalucia following low reservoir water levels”.
Experts warn of potential water restrictions in Andalucia following low reservoir water levels
Reservoirs in Andalucia and other Spanish regions are at unusually low levels, despite the wet start to the year. Experts worry about the effects this may have on Spanish agriculture.
I’m confused. I thought there had been excessive rain this winter? I seem to have spent the last few months being told how wet is it/was? And the reservoirs haven’t filled? Odd.