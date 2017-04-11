Spanish PM Mariano Rajoy hosts EU leaders’ meeting in Madrid

Madrid launches Brexit charm offensive after EU puts Gibraltar veto on table

By - PUBLISHED -
LAST UPDATED: 11 Apr, 2017 @ 10:36
2
SHARE

SPAIN has hosted a summit of EU leaders as Madrid launches a Brexit charm offensive.

Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy met the heads of France, Italy, Portugal, Greece, Cyprus and Malta in the Spanish capital on Monday.

CHARM OFFENSIVE: Rajoy hosts EU leaders
CHARM OFFENSIVE: Rajoy hosts EU leaders

It comes the week after Spain was granted an effective veto over Gibraltar being included in any future UK Brexit trade deal.

And with Spain now looking to bolster support for its Gibraltar stance, observers believe Spain is seeking to assert its authority within the EU.

Borja Lasheras, director of the Madrid office of the European Council on Foreign Relations said: “There is a real willingness in Spain to regain influence at a time when other top European countries are absorbed by their own problems.

“Spain is playing its cards, and other countries are not.”

It was the third meeting of the seven nations as Madrid looks to cement a common Brexit stance among southern European leaders.

Subscribe: Olive Press news to your inbox

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

2 COMMENTS

The Olive Press are not responsible and do not moderate individual comments before they are posted. Anyone who uses racist, sexist, homophobic or xenophobic language or hate speech will be blocked.

    • Gibraltar is not british….Gibraltar is under british rule. It is not the same. Brexit is Brexit. And Brexit will be horrible for economy of Gibraltar. Gibraltarian people will found a solution with spanish goverment to protect their status in EU and remove the border. It is the best for everyone. Because if there is not agreement of co sovereign, Financial sector, online gambling, tourism and low taxes good will move or dissapear. First time in 300 years, Gibraltar will live better being under Spanish rule.

HAVE YOUR SAY...