Spanish PM Mariano Rajoy hosts EU leaders’ meeting in Madrid
Madrid launches Brexit charm offensive after EU puts Gibraltar veto on table
Deluded baffoons……………….Gibraltar is British………..end of….!!!!!!
Gibraltar is not british….Gibraltar is under british rule. It is not the same. Brexit is Brexit. And Brexit will be horrible for economy of Gibraltar. Gibraltarian people will found a solution with spanish goverment to protect their status in EU and remove the border. It is the best for everyone. Because if there is not agreement of co sovereign, Financial sector, online gambling, tourism and low taxes good will move or dissapear. First time in 300 years, Gibraltar will live better being under Spanish rule.
It says something about Spain that Gibraltarians would rather be much poorer under a British flag than ruled from Madrid…
Why do you think this is?