WATCH: Hilarious moment pigeon smashes into man’s face on Europe’s fastest rollercoaster in Spain

One of the first to test the Red Force ride, the man received an unwelcome surprise while racing along the tracks at 180 km per hour

By - PUBLISHED -
LAST UPDATED: 11 Apr, 2017 @ 10:37
1
SHARE

You are currently browsing comments. If you would like to return to the full story, you can read the full entry here: “WATCH: Hilarious moment pigeon smashes into man’s face on Europe’s fastest rollercoaster in Spain”.

Subscribe: Olive Press news to your inbox

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

JOIN THE CONVERSATION...

The Olive Press are not responsible and do not moderate individual comments before they are posted. Anyone who uses racist, sexist, homophobic or xenophobic language or hate speech will be blocked.

HAVE YOUR SAY...