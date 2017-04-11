You are currently browsing comments. If you would like to return to the full story, you can read the full entry here: “WATCH: Hilarious moment pigeon smashes into man’s face on Europe’s fastest rollercoaster in Spain”.
One of the first to test the Red Force ride, the man received an unwelcome surprise while racing along the tracks at 180 km per hour
Sorry didn’t find it funny at all. Felt sorry for the pigeon.