A Canadian is looking for help after a Samsonite suitcase went missing in March. A €300 reward is up for grabs

A CANADIAN is offering a €300 reward to find his wife’s lost suitcase, which vanished at Malaga airport.

Howard Pell revealed her grey Samsonite has been missing since flying British Airways to Gatwick on March 28. It contains her favourite clothes and shoes.

“It’s very strange,” said Pell, of Toronto. “It seems BA have accepted it’s lost forever.”

He believes a conveyor belt malfunction in Málaga may have left it stuck underneath.

Email [email protected] if you can help