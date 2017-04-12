Easter feast to raise money for Malaga donkeys in need

burrosAN Easter feast will give new hope to donkeys in need.

The three-course meal at Hotel Tamisa Golf at Mijas Costa on April 14 hopes to raise hundreds of pounds for El Refugio del Burrito in Antequera, which rescues donkeys that have been neglected or abused.

Welcome drinks, a raffle, an auction and live entertainment will also be included in the €33 ticket cost, €5 of which will go straight to the charity, which is a branch of the British Donkey Sanctuary.

To book a place, call 654 513 380 or email [email protected]

