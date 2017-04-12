Fabian Picardo says Gibraltar could integrate with UK ‘if Spain pushes us’

The Chief Minister admitted he was not 'a big fan' of the idea, but it could be a viable option 'in the future

FABIAN Picardo admits Gibraltar’s integration with the UK could happen ‘if Spain pushes us’.

Picardo was speaking to El Pais after the European Council published its draft Brexit negotiating guidelines, handing Spain an effective veto over Gibraltar’s inclusion in future deals the UK strikes with the bloc.

Picardo said: “If Spain pushes us it could create a movement asking for integration.

“I am not a big fan of that alternative, but it is a possible model for the future.”

Picardo referred to Spain as a ‘bully, the kid who picks on the smallest kid in school’.

He also dismissed suggestions Theresa May was wrong to omit Gibraltar from her three-page letter to EU Council president Donald Tusk which triggered Article 50.

Picardo urged Spain to enter ‘dialogue, to cooperate with mutual respect’.

“We have a link now – the EU – that allows us to work together although not speak,” he said.

“When we leave the EU, that link will not exist anymore. My wish is that we do everything possible to continue cooperating.

“I am offering them my hand.”