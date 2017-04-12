You are currently browsing comments. If you would like to return to the full story, you can read the full entry here: “Fabian Picardo says Gibraltar could integrate with UK ‘if Spain pushes us’”.
Fabian Picardo says Gibraltar could integrate with UK ‘if Spain pushes us’
The Chief Minister admitted he was not 'a big fan' of the idea, but it could be a viable option 'in the future
Gibraltar is leaving the EU together with the UK, so just pay your bill and get out, then and only then a trade deal for the UK can be negotiated. Gibraltar gets nothing, suck it up and pray Spain doesn’t close the fence.
You do realise that when Gibraltar becomes part of the UK closing the border would be a massively bad idea for Spain? Closing the border with Gibraltar would mean closing the border with the entire UK. There would be no trade between Spain and the United Kingdom. No movement of people or goods at all… That’s a massive lose lose situation. Bad for the UK but crippling for Spain.
Oh dear, there really are some nasty Spanish about, can’t take a beating can they, never mind luv Brit’s will still have holidays in Spain and I’m sure the Spanish will still accept their pounds when converted to a dying currency, the euro.
Easy.
1. The Brits give it away, like Hongkong, not to Spain, but to the EU.
2. Management is handed over to the Disney company.
3. In return, friendly exceptions for expats down here. And a nice tourist attraction next door.
Its already like Macao.