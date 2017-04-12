Spanish policewoman punished for toilet break while on period alleges harrassment

A Spanish policewoman is filing for harassment after being reprimanded for taking a toilet break while on her period.

The Guardia Civil officer could be suspended for two days without pay for ‘abandoning duty’ without asking permission.

She was patrolling the Barcelona area on International Women’s Day but rushed to the toilet for 5-10 minutes because of her period.

El Pais reported that a witness saw a lieutenant shout at her when she explained while she explained her brief absence.

“Don’t tell me fibs, you go to the toilet before or after the patrol, but not during it,” he said.

As a result of the disciplinary action, the woman decided to activate the Guardia Civil’s procedure for alleged harassment at work.