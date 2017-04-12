Two police officers punished over British tourist suicide in Benidorm cell

12 Apr, 2017
Antony Abbott took his life within an hour of being placed in a Benidorm prison cell

TWO police officers have been punished over the suicide of a British tourist in a Benidorm cell.

They have been suspended for five days without pay after 36-year-old Antony Abbott from Bolton died within an hour of his arrest in October 2015.

The supermarket employee was arrested after he got into a fight with his partner and mother of his two children Catherine Corless.

An investigation revealed Abbott took his own life during an unsupervised 18 minutes when a policeman left his post without permission, leading to a coroner describing the death as ‘negligence’.

