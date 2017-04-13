Arte Flamenco arrives in Malaga for months of performances with hundreds of dancers

Arte Flamenco de Malaga has arrived for its fifth biennial festival, bringing in some 300 dancers to perform throughout the summer.

A HUGE celebration of flamenco has spun into action in Malaga.

From now until September 9, almost 300 dancers, singers and guitarists will perform at 80 concerts in towns across the province in homage to the famed Andalusian art form.

Called Arte Flamenco de Malaga, it is the fifth biennial of its kind aimed at keeping interest in the culture of flamenco alive.

Tours through central Malaga have also been organised so that participants can learn more about the history of the form and understand the different styles.

For more information, go to www.malagaenflamenco.com.