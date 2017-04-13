British expat demands to know why speed cameras removed from notorious A7 accident black spot

Michael Goosey, w h o s e house overlooks the A7 in Mijas Costa, cannot understand why o f f i c i a l s have mysteriously removed the average speed cameras that went in two years ago

A BRITISH expat has demanded an explanation for the removal of speed cameras from a notorious accident black spot.

According to Goosey, 62, a retired teacher from Cheshire, the cameras that kept drivers at the speed of 80km/h between junctions 201 and 206 around La Cala and El Faro were

removed a few months ago without warning.

In previous years there had been many accidents at the notorious blackspot, with various sharp curves.

“It’s ridiculous,” said the president of the La Joya neighbourhood association.

“I’ve been told by a public official that they will not be switched back on.

“Meanwhile, accidents are now happening here regularly again as drivers have started going faster than the 80km/h limit.

“The cameras along the five kilometre stretch had a positive effect on people’s speed.

“Far from deactivating them, the authorities should be putting more in place because it’s very dangerous.”

The General Directorate of Traffic, responsible for the cameras, did not confirm to the Olive Press whether it intended to return the cameras.

In a statement, a spokesperson said the radars were placed ‘where they are considered most necessary.’