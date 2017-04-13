You are currently browsing comments. If you would like to return to the full story, you can read the full entry here: “British expat demands to know why speed cameras removed from notorious A7 accident black spot”.
British expat demands to know why speed cameras removed from notorious A7 accident black spot
Michael Goosey, w h o s e house overlooks the A7 in Mijas Costa, cannot understand why o f f i c i a l s have mysteriously removed the average speed cameras that went in two years ago
The average speed cameras were only ever I stalled as a pilot scheme to see what effect they would have. They were removed when the council refurbished the footbridges on the A-7.
The new state-of-the-art cameras that can detect speeding and whether you are wearing your seatbelt etc have already been installed in Malaga, and perhaps they wish to install those cameras in the area between El Faro & La Cala?
Either way I absolutely agree that new cameras must be Installed again as motorists have been speeding past me the last weeks in excess of over 140kmh!