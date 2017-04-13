Nobu Restaurant Marbella to open doors this May

The Nobu Restaurant Marbella is due to open in the Golden Mile site this May, with Nobu Hotel Marbella expected to follow in the spring of 2018

A SWANKY new hotel and restaurant are set to open in Marbella’s luxurious Puente Romano resort.

Guests can look forward to priority access to the Nobu restaurant, a private swimming pool, and Natura Bisse amenities.

“We are absolutely thrilled to announce the Nobu Hotel and Restaurant Marbella, and are delighted to partner with the owners of Puente Romano Beach Resort & Spa to help bring a new vision for their destination to life,” said Trevor Horwell, chief executive of Nobu Hospitality.