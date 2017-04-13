Ryanair staff in Spain set to go on strike over Easter

Ryanair staff at Alicante–Elche airport are set to go on strike after disputes of unpaid wages to part time staff.

RYANAIR’S ground handling staff could go on strike over unpaid wages dispute.

Staff at Alicante–Elche airport have called for a four-day strike starting on Good Friday and ending on Easter Monday after it was alleged some part-time staff are owed up to €1,000 by the low-cost airline.

The strike could cause havoc during such a popular travel period.

Last year, almost three million Ryanair passengers visited Alicante–Elche, the main airport serving the Valencian community and Murcia region.

Other airlines offering flights from the airport are Air Nostrum, Evelop Airlines, Norwegian Air Shuttle and Spanish airline Vueling.