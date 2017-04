A total of 39 migrants are said to have been rescued after a dinghy collapsed between Spain and Melilla. Sadly, three including a young girl, have died.

THREE migrants have died after their boat capsized off Spain’s southern coast.

Among them was a 10-year old girl, an older woman and a man who was found a day later.

The Spanish Navy saved more than 30 people in the same group, all hailing from sub-Saharan Africa. It’s not known which country they came from.

Their dinghy sank on Tuesday near Alboran, which sits halfway in between Spain’s southern coast and Melilla.