Trump settles lawsuit against Spanish chef who refused to open restaurant over President’s comments on Mexicans

Celebrity chef Jose Andres decided not to open a restaurant in Trump's new International Hotel in Washington DC due to the president's comments on Mexicans

TRUMP has settled a lawsuit against a Spanish chef.

The US president sued Jose Andres, originally from Asturias, for almost €10 million in 2015.

It came after Andres backed out of a contract to open a restaurant in Trump International Hotel in Washington DC.

Andres’ reason was because of Trump’s derogatory comments against Mexicans.

The terms of the settlement have not been disclosed, but it seems to have ended amicably.

“I am pleased that we were able to resolve our differences and move forward cooperatively, as friends,” Andrés said.