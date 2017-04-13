You are currently browsing comments. If you would like to return to the full story, you can read the full entry here: “Trump settles lawsuit against Spanish chef who refused to open restaurant over President’s comments on Mexicans”.
Trump settles lawsuit against Spanish chef who refused to open restaurant over President’s comments on Mexicans
Celebrity chef Jose Andres decided not to open a restaurant in Trump's new International Hotel in Washington DC due to the president's comments on Mexicans
Another snowflake losing money to Trump!