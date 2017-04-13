US golfer Lexi Thompson loses ANA Inspiration Major due to rule violation

Thompson was hit with a retrospective four-shot penalty almost 24 hours after it happened thanks to a viewer who alerted officials to her crime via email

TOP golfer Lexi Thompson lost a major tournament in California after a spectator dobbed her in for a rule violation.

Thompson was hit with a retrospective four-shot penalty almost 24 hours after it happened thanks to a viewer who alerted officials to her crime via email.

Thompson had decided to mark her spot after missing a birdie putt on the 17th green, but when she replaced the ball it was around 1cm away from its original position.

She went from being two ahead to being two behind, and failed to catch up with her Korean rival So Yeon Ryu.

Tiger Woods was left furious by the decision at the ANA Inspiration Major after seeing Thompson visibly upset on screen.

He tweeted: “Viewers at home should not be officials wearing stripes.”