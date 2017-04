The Disney star turned pop princess will visit the country as part of her Dangerous Woman Tour

ARIANA Grande is coming to Spain.

The pint-sized 23-year-old will perform at the Palau Sant Jordi in Barcelona on June 13.

Spending much of May touring the UK and Ireland, the Florida-born songstress will visit Barca before closing out the tour in Rome and Turin, in Italy.