ANDALUCIA is heating up in time for the Easter Weekend with highs of up to 29C.

The hottest temperatures are set to hit the Cordoba Region, with Malaga following closely behind at 28C.

Sevilla highs will reach 27C, and Granada will experience a pleasant 26C.

The beaches are expected to fill up, with many leaving the cities to celebrate the long weekend.