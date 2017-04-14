Eight Leicester City fans given suspended prison sentences following clashes with police in Spain

Eight Leicester city fans have received suspended sentences after violent clashes with police in Madid

EIGHT football fans have been handed four-month suspended prison terms after wrecking havoc in Madrid.

The heavily intoxicated Leicester City fans were arrested the day before a Champions League quarter final tie against Atletico Madrid.

They were all held behind bars for 36 hours and then sentenced by a judge for charges including resisting arrest, causing minor injuries, damage to public property.

Six received an additional four months for assaulting police officers.

The men were just eight of around 70 involved in altercations with the police, with the police being criticised by some witnesses for using ‘excessive force’.