Iggy Pop to headline Cadiz festival Motor Circus

The Stooges frontman will headline Motor Circus at Puerto Santa Maria near the iconic motorcycle circuit on May 6 along with Fatboy Slim, Crystal Fighters, Love of Lesbian and Los Zigarros

By - PUBLISHED -
LAST UPDATED: 12 Apr, 2017 @ 15:59
0
SHARE

iggy-popLEGENDARY hellraising rocker Iggy Pop is heading to Jerez for a huge summer festival show.

The Stooges frontman will headline Motor Circus at Puerto Santa Maria near the iconic motorcycle circuit on May 6 along with Fatboy Slim, Crystal Fighters, Love of Lesbian and Los Zigarros.

The 68-year-old icon’s most recent album Post Pop Depression has been critically acclaimed following its release in March.

The record saw Pop – famous for rock anthems Lust For Life, the Passenger, and I Wanna Be Your Dog – collaborate with Queens of the Stone Age’s Josh Homme.

Camping tickets in a shaded part of the venue are available at Camping de Las Dunas for two nights.

For more information, visit the Motor Circus website on www.motorcircus.es/

Subscribe: Olive Press news to your inbox

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

BE THE FIRST TO COMMENT...

The Olive Press are not responsible and do not moderate individual comments before they are posted. Anyone who uses racist, sexist, homophobic or xenophobic language or hate speech will be blocked.

HAVE YOUR SAY...