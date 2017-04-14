Michelin-starred chefs descend on Marbella for A Cuatros Manos foodie extravaganza

The event at the luxury Puente Romano Hotel Resort & Spa paid tribute to Nobu’s head chef and founder Nobuyuki Matsuhisau

A HOST of the world’s finest Michelin-starred chefs have descended on Marbella for the annual A Cuatros Manos foodie extravaganza.

The event at the luxury Puente Romano Hotel Resort & Spa paid tribute to Nobu’s head chef and founder Nobuyuki Matsuhisau.

It comes after the resort announced it would soon become home to the brand’s first ever restaurant in Spain.

Spanish Masterchef presenters Jordi Cruz and Pepe Rodriguez joined a host of leading chefs to pay tribute to Matsuhisau with Nobu and Japanese-inspired dishes.

The Nobu restaurant will open on the resort next month, with Nobu Hotel Marbella expected to follow in the spring of 2018.