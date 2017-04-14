New free intensive Spanish course for expats in Axarquia

Thirty Axarquia residents will be chosen to partake in around 100 hours of beginners’ lessons over 10 weeks, from May 2 to July 13

A NEW free intensive Spanish course is being offered to expats.

Thirty Axarquia residents will be chosen to partake in around 100 hours of beginners’ lessons over 10 weeks, from May 2 to July 13.

The course will equip learners with the skills to take an A2 level DELE examination (Diploma de Español de Español Lengua Extranjera) exam, the level required to obtain Spanish nationality.

The Mancomunidad de Municipios de la Costa del Sol Axarquía is behind the pilot project, which it hopes will plug the lack of public language schools in the area.

It also hopes it will enable foreign residents to become involved in the community.

The registration period will take place between April 17 and 21 from 10am to 2pm at the authority’s headquarters at 110 Avenida de Andalucía in Torre del Mar.

Registrees will be allocated a space at random.