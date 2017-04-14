New free intensive Spanish course for expats in Axarquia

Thirty Axarquia residents will be chosen to partake in around 100 hours of beginners’ lessons over 10 weeks, from May 2 to July 13

LAST UPDATED: 12 Apr, 2017 @ 12:55
  1. I just took the online assesment/exam and it was tough. My basic spanish is already at A2 and I’d like to get it to C1 so I’m hoping there will be some more classes. Thanks for the info OP

