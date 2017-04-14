The OP wants your funniest original Semana Santa snaps!

We're looking for slightly more unusual photos of Spain's infamous Semana Santa processions.

IT’S got to be one of the most photographed religious festivals in the whole of Europe.

Semana Santa is in full swing and the Olive Press has already seen some hilarious snaps.

We’re looking for quirky, more unusual photos like this on the left, which sums up how some people feel about the processions (especially the ones that last until the early hours!).

Or like this ‘blood’-splattered nazareno checking his Instagram.

Send in your funny snaps to [email protected] for a chance to be featured in our next issue.