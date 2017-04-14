Rejoice in Andalucia´s spectacular Semana Santa events

Far from the chocolate-led commercialised events in the UK, Spain’s Semana Santa Holy Week is very much still steeped in centuries’ old traditions

THE sight of Andalucia’s Easter processions is truly spectacular.

Far from the chocolate-led commercialised events in the UK, Spain’s Semana Santa Holy Week is very much still steeped in centuries’ old traditions.

What a precious honour it is to be able to share in this authentic cultural outpouring for British people, whose future right to live in this beautiful country is now unknown.

While everyone should delight in these celebrations, now is the time for Brits to soak up as many Spanish customs as they can.

And if that happens to mean late night street fiestas washed down with seasonal food and drink, all the better!