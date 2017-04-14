Spain criticised by European Climate Foundation for reliance on carbon energy power

The European Climate Foundation has urged Spain to attend the G20 meeting in July to talk about reducing its reliance on carbon-emitting power sources.

SPAIN has been urged to contribute more to ending the global reliance on carbon-emitting power sources such as coal and oil.

The European Climate Foundation said Spain was falling behind other countries in terms of switching to low-carbon sources like renewables and nuclear.

Director Laurence Tubiana said Spain ‘needs to go to the G20 meeting in July, with a plan in hand on how to decarbonise the economy, like most other world powers have’.

Strategies to move economies away from reliance on carbon-emitting power sources were a part of the Paris Agreement.

The European Commission has asked EU member states for the same by 2018.

“It is imperative that Spain promotes a joint national exercise with all the actors involved in decarbonisation, so what has been agreed will happen,” said Tubiana, who warned against conflict of interests that could ‘paralyse everything’.