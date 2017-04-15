Ronaldo’s appearance at El Clasico in jeopardy after insult allegations

It's alleged Ronaldo shouted in a referee's face during last week’s Madrid derby against Atletico after a decision went against him. This puts his chances of appearing in El Clasico.

CRISTIANO Ronaldo could miss this month’s crunch El Clasico showdown with Barcelona.

The Real Madrid star’s appearance in the top two’s La Liga clash was thrown into doubt after it was claimed he insulted a referee.

Ronaldo shouted in the official’s face during last week’s Madrid derby against Atletico after a decision went against him.

Barca legend Lionel Messi was recently banned for four internationals after insulting a referee while playing for Argentina, with the Catalan press demanding the same action is taken with Messi.

Ronaldo is already on four yellow cards and must avoid a booking against Sporting Gijon on Saturday to ensure he is not automatically banned for the Bernabeu game on April

Table-toppers Real are three points ahead of their bitter rivals, with a game in hand.