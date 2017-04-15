ClubHotel Riu opens new mega hotel in Torremolinos

The ClubHotel Riu, located on Torremolinos’ main promenade, boasts almost 600 rooms as well as four restaurants and six bars

A MAJOR global hotel chain has opened a new mega-site on the Costa del Sol.

The ClubHotel Riu, located on Torremolinos’ main promenade, boasts almost 600 rooms as well as four restaurants and six bars.

The 4-star hotel, which was formed by unifying the former Riu Belplaya and Riu Costa Lago hotels, opened its doors at the beginning of April.

There are four outdoor swimming pools and one heated indoor pool, as well as a ‘splash’ park for kids. The beachfront main pool, covering over 400 square metres, is surrounded by a solarium.

The ClubHotel Ruil also boasts a gym, Turkish bath and spa, as well as WiFi throughout.