You are currently browsing comments. If you would like to return to the full story, you can read the full entry here: “ClubHotel Riu opens new mega hotel in Torremolinos”.
ClubHotel Riu opens new mega hotel in Torremolinos
The ClubHotel Riu, located on Torremolinos’ main promenade, boasts almost 600 rooms as well as four restaurants and six bars
Hello,
My husband and I want to buy a vacation home, possibly for future retirement as well. We are looking in Granada, Granada. We have found several properties on Idealista.com we would love to see when we arrive in early June…assuming they are still available. Regardless, we want to find an English speaking Realtor who can guide us through the looking and buying process. We live in the US and have been visiting Spain the last several summers.
How can I get the name, email, website, phone number of someone in Granada that can help?
Thanks!