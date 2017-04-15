Andalucia recycled 329 tonnes of lightbulbs last year

Andalucia reused a whopping 329 tonnes of lightbulbs last year, but the region has a way to go before matching Madrid and Catalunya.

ANDALUCIA is one of the highest recyclers of lightbulbs in Spain.

Last year 329 tonnes of lightbulbs were reused in the region, up from 320 in 2015.

But more needs to be done to match the results of the best performing regions Madrid and Catalunya, which both recycled more despite having smaller populations.

A total of 575 tonnes were recycled in Catalunya, with 401 tonnes recycled in the capital.

The worst performing regions in 2016 were Melilla and Ceuta with two tonnes each and Rioja with 23 tonnes.

They also have the lowest populations in the country.