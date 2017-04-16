Andalucia leads the way in eco-businesses with 20% more registered than last year

Andalucia now boasts 30% of the total green agri-food firms in the whole of Spain. the quantity has boomed over the past year.

GREEN businesses have boomed in Andalucia in just one year.

The amount of registered eco-friendly agri-food firms shot up by 20% in 2016 compared to the year before, according to the junta.

It means that Andalucia now boasts 30% of the total green agri-food firms in the whole of Spain, with 1782 companies dedicated to environmentally-friendly practices.

Sevilla province has the most with 386, followed by Malaga with 359.

Seed cultivation was the most popular type of green food business, along with the production of eco-friendly citrus, dried and subtropical fruits.

Carmen Ortiz, junta councillor for agriculture, said that the rise was due to ‘increased knowledge and consumption of ecological products.’