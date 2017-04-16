Antiques Roadshow star Eric Knowles returning to Costa del Sol

Now vintage TV presenter Eric Knowles is making a welcome return to the Costa del Sol

HE is famous for looking at your bits.

The Antiques Roadshow star will be on hand to give free valuations from small items and collectibles to larger pieces, paintings and photographs at the 50 Plus Expo in Fuengirola in December.

The event, previously called the Over 50s show, is making a welcome comeback after a two-year break.

There will be many Christmas attractions, notably cookery demonstrations offering traditional fayre and more novel cuisine and the event will be perfect for over-50s as ‘a one-stop shop’ to get information on their physical and financial health as well as many of their interests and hobbies.

Health and well-being will be a key element of the event based on the well-proven premise that exercise, sensible diet, and regular monitoring slows down the age process.

There will insurance advice as well as pottery and painting exhibitions

Anyone interested at exhibiting at the Show, contact [email protected] or tel: 003531 4969028