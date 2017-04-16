Barcelona players spotted at Malaga airport after loss against Malagueños

Neymar, Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez were spotted at Malaga Airport after shocking 2-0 defeat by Malagueños

NEYMAR, Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez were snapped walking sulkily through Malaga airport by an avid Olive Press reader.

It came after their stunning 2-0 loss to the Malagueños at La Rosaleda in the race to win the La Liga title.

Barcelona had a chance to gain on leaders Real Madrid, who were held to a draw earlier in the day by Atletico, but instead fell three points behind them.

Sandro gave Malaga the lead in the 32nd minute when he chased down a long ball from Juan Carlos and slotted past Barca keeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen.

Neymar had earlier been booked for time-wasting before he became the first Barca player to be sent off in La Liga in almost two years after fouling Diego Llorente in the 66th minute.

Barcelona thought they had a penalty in the last eight minutes, but the referee controversially ruled that Sergi Roberto was outside the box, and substitute Jony sealed Malaga’s win with a stoppage-time goal on a counter-attack.

Barcelona will now need another negative result from Madrid as well as a win in El Clásico to have any shot at claiming the title.