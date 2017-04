Justin Bieber has taken Latin smash hit Despacito to a whole new level of popularity

IT’S set to be Spain’s summer anthem this year.

And now, Despacito’s addictive melody has gained a huge new audience, thanks to Canadian heart throb Justin Bieber.

So strong is his influence, that #DespacitoRemix is now trending worldwide.

Bieber joins Luis Fonsi on the track which has garnered almost 10 million YouTube views.

He sings a new verse in English and the hook in Spanish.

The original track has topped the charts in 13 different countries.