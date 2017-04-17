You are currently browsing comments. If you would like to return to the full story, you can read the full entry here: “Spanish police arrest two Brits after discovering €3.5m-worth of drugs ’80 times stronger than cannabis’”.
Spanish police arrest two Brits after discovering €3.5m-worth of drugs ’80 times stronger than cannabis’
Spanish police have intercepted a €3.5m drug smuggling operation in Alicante
Synthetic cannabinoids are rubbish, real ones are much, much better & much safer also….seriously!
All this ‘spice’ crap which is apparently flooding the streets of the UK is only there because drug laws and prohibition in general has failed.
If one could buy a bag of decent quality cannabis without breaking the law to do so then all this synthetic spice bollox wouldn’t exist in the first place.
Ironically states in America, where cannabis has been legalised, regulated taxed & sold, either medicinally or recreationally through dispensaries, don’t seem have these problems with ‘Spice’ or other ‘Legal Highs’.
This rubbish is one of the variants of “spice” currently causing havoc among prisoners, homeless people, in fact those mostly at the bottom of the heap. It’s cheap and potent, more mentally obliterating than alcohol and widely available despite it’s illegality (by internet, made in China)
It is a wicked lie to compare it to cannabis, which is a fairly benevolent substance compared to this foul poison. The stuff can kill, cannabis never will and never has. The ignorant comparison has been drawn because it is often sprayed on a vegetable, leafy base and smoked. That’s as close to cannabis as it gets.