A Spanish woman has become the oldest in Europe after the death of 117-year-old Italian Emma Morana

SPAIN is now home to the oldest person in Europe.

Ana María Vela Rubio, who celebrated her 115th birthday last October, was born in Puente Genil, Andalucia.

The former dressmaker takes the place of Emma Morana from Verbania in Italy.

Morana was the last person living born in the 1800s, and was the oldest person in the world before her death.

The oldest known person is currently Jamaican Violet Brown, who was born in 1900.