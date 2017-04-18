BREAKING: Theresa May announces UK general election for June

THERESA May has called for a general election in the UK on June 8.

The UK prime minister made the announcement on the steps of 10 Downing Street in London.

It comes after months of favourable polls for the Conservative Party, and after months of Downing Street denying she would call one.

May said: “I have just chaired a meeting of the Cabinet, where we agreed that the Government should call a general election, to be held on June 8.

“I want to explain the reasons for that decision, what will happen next and the choice facing the British people when you come to vote in this election.

“Last summer, after the country voted to leave the European Union, Britain needed certainty, stability and strong leadership, and since I became Prime Minister the Government has delivered precisely that.

“Despite predictions of immediate financial and economic danger, since the referendum we have seen consumer confidence remain high, record numbers of jobs, and economic growth that has exceeded all expectations.

“We have also delivered on the mandate that we were handed by the referendum result.”

She added: “It was with reluctance that I decided the country needed this election but it is with conviction that I say it is necessary…so tomorrow let the House of Commons vote for an election, let everybody put forward their proposals for Brexit and their vision for Government.”

The Tory leader also took the opportunity to take a dig at Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn.

May added: “It will be a choice between strong and stable leadership in the national interest, with me as your Prime Minister, or weak and unstable government under a coalition led by Jeremy Corbyn…every vote for the Conservatives will make me stronger when I negotiate for Britain with the European Union.”