SPANISH and UK police have broken up a cyber-crime ring and arrested five people.

Police raided Barcelona, Canary Islands and Liverpool properties and where they confiscated six hard drives, a laptop and more equipment used for creating and selling software which uncovers people’s banking and finance details.

Two of the suspects are from the UK and three from Spain. They had allegedly been in operation since 2013.