Rhythmic gymnasts wow audience and judges at Marbella Grand Prix 2017

Gymnasts perform in four different categories, carrying out bone-bending tricks mixed with ballet and dance using a ball, followed by a hoop, then clubs and finally a ribbon.

RHYTHMIC gymnastics took centre stage on the Costa del Sol at the Marbella Grand Prix 2017.

Ribbons were twirled and batons thrown as some 20 competitors vied for this year’s title in the run up to the World Cup.

True to form, Russia dominated the scoreboards, winning gold in every category with Aleksandra Soldatova.

They then compete again in the all-around competition.