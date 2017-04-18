Spain shatters forecasts for Easter tourism figures

SPAIN has shattered forecasts for Easter tourism figures this year.

Industry experts say the numbers were helped by the weather, which encouraged last-minute planners to make the most of the sunshine.

The strong results were not exclusive to the usual coastal hotspots as cities and rural enclaves also saw a soar in visitors.

Public Works Minister Inigo de la Serna said ‘things could not have gone better.’

The minister said overall occupancy rates were up 10% on last Easter.

“Our economy keeps growing, and this new push makes us optimistic about growth forecasts for the Spanish economy,” he said.

Figures released by industry group CEHAT show occupancy rates were between 85% and 90% in inland destinations, and at 90% on the coasts.

The Costa del Sol had an average occupancy rate of 83.57% while Cantabria reached 100% on Maundy Thursday and Good Friday.

At least two million Brits are thought to have travelled abroad for Easter, with the majority flocking to Spain.

It comes after a record-breaking 2016 which saw more than 75 million visitors who spent more than €75 billion in the country.

Following the booster Easter, the tourism industry is hoping to set another record this year.