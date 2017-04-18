You are currently browsing comments. If you would like to return to the full story, you can read the full entry here: “Spain shatters forecasts for Easter tourism figures”.
It was the busiest and hottest Easter I have ever experienced, it felt more like summer!
it was needed after all the bad weather they have been having this year.
It would appear you have not really experienced a hot summer in Spain. Most of the Brits I know return to the UK during this period as temperatures can reach higher than 45C in Andalusia and Valencia.