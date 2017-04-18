Spanish police arrest 39 members of major WhatsApp child porn network

Spanish police have broken up a major child porn ring, retrieving files containing sick abuse of children up to eight years old.

It’s been reported that 39 individuals involved have been arrested during an international operation against the network which used WhatsApp to distribute child pornography.

Police said the network operated 100 chat groups and had 135 users all over the world.

A large proportion of arrests were made in Spain (17), while others were made in Central and south American countries.

The files retrieved allegedly feature children of up to eight years of age.