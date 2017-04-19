Estepona horse racers take part in first half marathon for charity

Caroline Graham and Helen Buteux, who normally race on endurance horses, decided to put themselves to the test through the Malaga half marathon

HORSE lovers galloped to victory in their first charity half marathon.

Caroline Graham and Helen Buteux, who normally race on endurance horses, decided to put themselves to the test through the Malaga half marathon.

In the process they raised , raising €150 for Estepona’s ADANA animal charity.

“We are used to competing on our horses in 40 and 80 km endurance races but had never run a long race on our own two feet,” said Caroline, 45.

“So we decided to put the shoe on the other foot to give us both a sense of how our horses feel on their fast 21km training rides each week!”

“We chose ADANA because we both know so many people who have wonderful rescue dogs from them and we want to support their efforts.”