Reina Sofia Museum in Madrid has launched a major exhibition to celebrate one of the world's most iconic paintings, Guernica.

MADRID’S Reina Sofia Museum has launched a major exhibition to celebrate the 80th birthday of Picasso’s iconic madrid.

The Malagueño artist’s masterpiece has become one of the most famous paintings in the world.

The canvas mixes stark images of agonising humans and animals to depict the horror of the bombing of the small Basque town of Guernica on April 26, 1937, during Spain’s civil war.

Rosario Peiro, the museum’s Head of Collections, said the piece still resonates today, with Syrians caught up in the bloody civil war using images of the painting in their protests.

Last year at the UN, French Ambassador Francois Delattre compared the destruction in the Syrian city of Aleppo to the celebrated artwork.

“Aleppo is to Syria what Guernica was to the Spanish war,” he said, “a human tragedy, a black hole destroying all we believe in.”

Guernica has no price as it is not listed, but it would be expected to fetch well above €100 million.