Mariano Rajoy called as a witness in corruption trial

THE Spanish prime minister has been ordered to give testimony in a corruption trial.

It comes after a large-scale investigation into alleged corrupt practices by numerous companies which are suspected of bribing members of Rajoy’s party, PP, in exchange for contracts.

Thirty-seven defendants are charged with fixing public tenders worth over €350 million, including two former PP treasurers.

Rajoy is not accused of any wrongdoing, but it is believed that he holds valuable information that will help the case.

The party said although it respects the court’s decision, it cannot agree with it.

