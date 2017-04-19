Podemos launches bus denouncing corruption by politicians and bankers in Spain

ALLEGED corrupt politicians and bankers have been denounced on a bus launched by Podemos.

Prime minister Mariano Rajoy and ex prime ministers Felipe González and José María Aznar are among the 10 caricatures pasted onto the side of the left-wing political party’s eye-catching ‘Tramabus.’

Party leader Pablo Iglesias said it had launched the bus in Madrid to shed light on the problem of corruption and other illegal practices.

The caricatures represent those who have either been jailed for corruption, represent an organisation under investigation or having alleged strong links to corrupt people, according to the party.

Other parties have criticised the bus, with PSOE ex-leader Pedro Sanchez denouncing it as repugnant for having included Gonzalez.

He was leader during probes into illegal party financing and financing of militants to fight ETA.